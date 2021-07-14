Samsung Galaxy M22 Price, Renders, Specifications surface

Samsung Galaxy M22 price, specifications and renders have now emerged online. The Galaxy M22 is believed to be a rebranded Galaxy A22. The design and specifications of the device are also believed to be similar to Galaxy A22.

The report comes from two different sources. First, the tipped pricing comes from tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter. As per him, the price for the single 4GB + 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to be EUR 239.90 (approx Rs 21,000). The renders and specifications of the phone have been leaked by DealNTech.

As per the leaked renders, the design is expected to be similar to Galaxy A22, launched a while back in India. There seems to be a quad-camera setup on the back inside a square housing. The flash will sit below the square housing. On the front, it should have an Infinity-V waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It is expected to come in Black, Blue, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy M22 Render

The Samsung Galaxy M22 should feature a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well for security.

On the camera front, the phone may have quad cameras at the back. The cameras consist of a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth sensing. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M22 should be fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3. You get USB-C, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.