Samsung Galaxy M22 announced with 48MP quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung has launched Galaxy M22 as a budget phone in Germany. The device has an octa-core processor, a quad-camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price

The Samsung phone is now listed on the official website of Samsung Germany. However, the pricing is not mentioned in its official listing. It comes in Black, White and Blue colours.

There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The Samsung phone features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It packs a 2GHz octa-core processor, which appears to be the Helio G80. The phone has 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper with a 123-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs One UI-based Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It claims to last for up to 25 hours of internet usage, up to 30 hours of video playback, up to 106 hours of music playback, and up to 38 hours of 4G LTE talk time. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 159.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 186g.