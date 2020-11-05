Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives One UI 2.5 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 3:43 pm

Samsung Galaxy M21 update brings improvements to the Camera, Samsung Keyboard, and Messages apps.
Samsung has rolled out a new software update to Samsung Galaxy M21 in India. The new update brings One UI 2.5 Core to the phone. Along with the update, the phone has also received October 2020 Android security patch.

As per the official changelog provided on the Samsung Mobile site, the latest update comes with version number M215FXXU2ATJ5 and it is about 649.53MB in size.

The update brings improvements to the Camera, Samsung Keyboard, and Messages apps. The update brings some improved quality and stability to the camera of the Samsung Galaxy M21.

It adds a new Landscape mode to the Samsung Keyboard app. It also updates the search function of the ‘Manage Input Languages’ screen in the Keyboard Settings to make it easy to find input languages that the user wishes to add or delete.
Samsung Galaxy M21

The Messages app now supports the SOS feature that allows users to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours with their contacts.

 

To recall the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M21, the device is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. It runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. 

 

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

