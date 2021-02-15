Samsung Galaxy M11 price slashed in India again

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Violet and Blue colours.

Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy M11 smartphone in India. The Galaxy M11 base variant is now priced at Rs 9,999.



After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy M11 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 10,999.



The Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage carried a price tag of Rs 12,999. It comes in Black, Violet and Blue colours.



The phone earlier got a price cut last year after which the 3GB variant price was slashed to Rs 10,499 while the 4GB variant was priced at Rs 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications



Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB.



There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The Galaxy M11 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, housed in a hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

