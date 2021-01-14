Samsung Galaxy M02s to go on sale from January 19 in India

Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India on January 19, the Amazon page has revealed. The smartphone was launched last week at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

As per the Amazon listing, the Samsung Galaxy M02s will officially go on sale from January 19 in India. It will also be available on Samsung.com and all key retail stores. The phone comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top, out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The phone is 9.1mm thick and weighs 196 grams.