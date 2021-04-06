Samsung Galaxy F41 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched back in October last year with Android 10 on board.

Samsung Galaxy F41 has started receiving One UI 3.1 update in India. This comes after the phone received stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 earlier this year.

The update has been released over-the-air in India first with firmware version F415FXXU1BUC8 and is around 1Gb in size, reports SamMobile. The update brings March 2021 security patch as well. Alongside, the update brings improvements to the camera and overall performance.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.



The Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. On the battery front, it has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.