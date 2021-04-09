Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F02s vs Micromax IN 1 vs Realme C25

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 10:23 pm

Latest News

The Galaxy F02s is the latest entrant in the entry-level segment but will it be able to take on the established players?

The Samsung Galaxy F02s is joining the budget segment with a price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Samsung is trying to push the customers into buying its smartphones even in the entry-level space but players like Realme and Micromax are already doing well within the same price bracket.

 

So, here we are putting the Micromax In 1 and the Realme C25 up against the Galaxy F02s to find out the one that deserves your money the most as all of them come with a variant that costs Rs 9,999. 

 

Display 

 

IN 1 display

 

While the design of all the three phones look ordinary and usual, we feel the In 1 stands out the most with its X pattern on the back. For the display, the Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

F02s

 

Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and water drop notch while the Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a water drop notch on the screen same as the F02s. 

 

While all of them are LCD panels, the Micromax In 1 wins this round as it has a Full-HD resolution which will result in a much crispier and clear looking image on the display. Both the others have a HD display with lesser resolution resulting in reduced image quality compared to the IN 1.

 

Performance and Software 

 

Under the hood, the Micromax IN 1 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot. It runs Android 10 OS and said to be upgradeble to Android 11 in May this year.

 

C25 grey

 

The Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

 

The Galaxy F02s is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, Galaxy F02s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5. 

 

The chip on the Galaxy F02s was launched more than 3 years ago while the MediaTek G Series processor while the MediaTek Helio G80 on the IN 1 was launched just an year ago. Out of the three, the In 1 gets an advantage here as it is equipped with the most powerful processor amongst the three phones. 

 

But for onboard storage, you get the highest amount in Realme C25 considering the Rs 9999 variants of the three smartphones. The only advantage Galaxy F02s has over here is the 1TB expandable storage whereas it goes up to only 256GB in the other two. In our opinion, the Micromax IN 1 is the phone to go for if you want the best performing one. Also, the Galaxy F02s comes with Android 10 and no sign of Android 11, again making it lack behind. On the other hand, you get a stock Android experience on the IN 1 without any ads and bloatware.

 

Cameras

 

In 1 camera

 

For the camera, Micromax In 1 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

 

C25 camera

 

On the Realme C25, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The Galaxy F02s sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.

 

On the basis of on-paper specifications, the Galaxy F02s again loses the round against the other two with lower resolution sensors while IN 1 and Realme C25 stand identical against each other. Both the other phones should be able to capture decent shots when given adequate light and in outdoor conditions. 

 

Battery

 

The Micromax In 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

 

The Realme C25 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

The Galaxy F02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.

 

In terms of battery size, the Realme C25 wins the round with the biggest battery but it will charge the slowest. The Micromax IN 1 on the other hand will charge the fastest with a decently sized battery. The Galaxy F02s again loses the round for obvious reasons. 

 

In our opinion, the Micromax IN 1 wins the most rounds and provides the highest value for your money while the Galaxy F02s loses to the already established players in almost every aspect.

Galaxy S21+ available in India with a cashback of Rs 5000

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 full specifications leaked, appears in live photos

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G tipped to launch in India this month

Samsung Galaxy F02s first sale to be held today

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC tipped to be discontinued

Samsung announces price cut on Galaxy A31, new offers on Galaxy A32

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Micromax Samsung Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord LE announced and only a single unit is up for grabs

Galaxy S21+ available in India with a cashback of Rs 5000

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies