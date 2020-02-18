  • 15:20 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Indian price revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 3:00 pm

Latest News

The company has silently revealed the price of its Galaxy Buds+ for the Indian market.

 

Samsung introduced its next-generation of wireless earbuds during the Samsung Unpacked event 2020. Now, the company has silently revealed the price of its Galaxy Buds+ for the Indian market. 

 

Samsung India website has silently listed the latest wireless earbuds. As per the website, the Galaxy Buds+ comes with a price tag of Rs 11,990. The website further revealed that the wireless earbuds will be available in three colour options including Black, White and Blue. The company has started taking pre-orders for the latest earbuds and the website also revealed that the shipments of the Galaxy Buds+ will start from March 6.

 

The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with AKG Sound and it features a two-way speaker system along with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. The earbuds are loaded with three mics, one inner and two outers, that it claims to offer crystal clear voice capture. The exterior microphones use beamforming to hone in on voice and tune out background noise.

 

The company has revealed that once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ will automatically be available on all other devices connected to the same Samsung account. The Galaxy Buds+ come with a 270mAh wireless charging case. The earbuds deliver up to 11 hours of playtime and with the charging case, one can get 22 hours of playtime. Furthermore, a 3 minutes charge can deliver one hour of playtime. It supports wired, wireless or Wireless Powershare features.

 

It comes with improved Ambient Sound and users can select to isolate or amplify background noise. It comes with a range of new settings including low, medium, high or extra high. The Galaxy Buds+ come with customizable touch capabilities. Users can single tap to play or pause music; double-tap to skip to the next track or answer a phone call.

 

Furthermore, one can customise touch & hold commands according to the user's need. For Spotify listeners, with Galaxy Buds+, you can continue listening to your favourite music instantly with a single press. Through a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, Spotify plays recommended music, curating based on your preferences.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds announced

Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy A31 might feature 5,000mAh battery

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Toreto Air wireless headphone launched in India for Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs 1399

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies