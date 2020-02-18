Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Indian price revealed

The company has silently revealed the price of its Galaxy Buds+ for the Indian market.

Samsung introduced its next-generation of wireless earbuds during the Samsung Unpacked event 2020. Now, the company has silently revealed the price of its Galaxy Buds+ for the Indian market.

Samsung India website has silently listed the latest wireless earbuds. As per the website, the Galaxy Buds+ comes with a price tag of Rs 11,990. The website further revealed that the wireless earbuds will be available in three colour options including Black, White and Blue. The company has started taking pre-orders for the latest earbuds and the website also revealed that the shipments of the Galaxy Buds+ will start from March 6.

The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with AKG Sound and it features a two-way speaker system along with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. The earbuds are loaded with three mics, one inner and two outers, that it claims to offer crystal clear voice capture. The exterior microphones use beamforming to hone in on voice and tune out background noise.

The company has revealed that once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ will automatically be available on all other devices connected to the same Samsung account. The Galaxy Buds+ come with a 270mAh wireless charging case. The earbuds deliver up to 11 hours of playtime and with the charging case, one can get 22 hours of playtime. Furthermore, a 3 minutes charge can deliver one hour of playtime. It supports wired, wireless or Wireless Powershare features.

It comes with improved Ambient Sound and users can select to isolate or amplify background noise. It comes with a range of new settings including low, medium, high or extra high. The Galaxy Buds+ come with customizable touch capabilities. Users can single tap to play or pause music; double-tap to skip to the next track or answer a phone call.

Furthermore, one can customise touch & hold commands according to the user's need. For Spotify listeners, with Galaxy Buds+, you can continue listening to your favourite music instantly with a single press. Through a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, Spotify plays recommended music, curating based on your preferences.