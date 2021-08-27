HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A52s 5G to launch in India on September 3, pricing...

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to launch in India on September 3, pricing tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch date and price has now been leaked. The handset will come in black and white colours in the Indian market.

By Meenu Rana
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s will soon launch in India.
  • An exact launch date is yet not known
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the U.K. Now the phone will launch in India soon as well. The Galaxy A52s 5G launch date, along with its price, has now leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch Date

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the pricing of the A52s 5G on Twitter. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G variant will be launching on September 3, 2021, in India. He revealed that the phone would come in two variants.

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs 35,999. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 37,499. You can see his tweet below:

The Samsung phone’s price starts at GBP 409, which is approx. Rs 41,800. It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colour options.

It is to be noted that Samsung India is yet to announce the launch date of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. In addition, it offers connectivity features like dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Lastly, it is an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.5-inch
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Battery4500
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

