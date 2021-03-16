Samsung Galaxy A52 5G listed by retailers ahead of launch on March 17

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event will be held on March 17 in which the company is likely to announce the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, Galaxy A52 5G was accidentally listed online by Polish and German retailers.



Both the phones are expected to come in 4G and 5G variants. Only the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 was listed att PLN 1900 (approx. Rs 35,800) but the listing has now been taken down, via GSMArena. The listing also revealed key specifications of the upcoming phone. The phone was also spotted on Amazon Germany with a listing price of 449.28 Euros (approx. Rs 38,900).

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications



As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 4G variant is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead.





It will be equipped with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.



As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be priced at Rs 26,499 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 27,999. Further, the report revealed that Samsung will only launch the Galaxy A52 4G model in India. Globally, the phone will launch in 4G and 5G variants.



