Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch on cards

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2021 11:28 am

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G might be launched soon in India with a better screen and a better processor
Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in India around two months back and was joined by the Galaxy A72. Both of these were 4G LTE models and it was sensible for the company to launch them because India still doesn't have 5G anywhere in the country. But it seems like the brand has changed its mind on this one.

 

A report from SamMobile says that it can confirm Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A52 5G to India bearing the model number SM-A526B. It can say so by further verifying that the firmware development for the smartphone has already begun, meaning the launch of the smartphone isn't far off.

 

The pricing expectation for the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be around Rs 5000 higher than what the 4G model of the Galaxy A52 costs in India. This is due to the fact it can have a better screen, a faster processor, and improved wireless connectivity. The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 while the 8GB RAM variant costs at Rs 27,999. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.

 

You get a quad-camera setup at the back of the device including a 64-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle sensor with OIS, AF, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front you get a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie shooter with fixed focus.

 

The Galaxy A52 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C. 

