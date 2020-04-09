  • 11:52 Apr 09, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A41 enters global market with 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A41 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy A41 smartphone in Japan last month. Now it has introduced a new Galaxy A41 smartphone for the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy A41 is priced at €299 (Rs 24,670 approx.) and it comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush Red colours.

 

The Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. The device is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertisement

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A41 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel wid-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is not water and dust resistant like the Japanese version.

 
The Samsung Galaxy A41 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. It has a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. It measures 149.9 x 69.8 x 7.9mm and weighs at 152 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A41 key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A41 launch imminent as it bags Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 goes official with a triple-camera setup

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A41 Samsung Galaxy A41 launch Samsung Galaxy A41 specs Samsung Galaxy A41 price Samsung Galaxy A41 features Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update for the third time

Samsung Galaxy J6 receives Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy M10, M10s and M20 discontinued in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies