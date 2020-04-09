Samsung Galaxy A41 enters global market with 48MP triple rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A41 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A41 smartphone in Japan last month. Now it has introduced a new Galaxy A41 smartphone for the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy A41 is priced at €299 (Rs 24,670 approx.) and it comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush Red colours.

The Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. The device is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A41 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel wid-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is not water and dust resistant like the Japanese version.





The Samsung Galaxy A41 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. It has a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. It measures 149.9 x 69.8 x 7.9mm and weighs at 152 grams.



