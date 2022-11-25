Samsung Galaxy A34: Things we know

Samsung expands its Galaxy A series lineup from time to time, and another addition to the series could be in the works. New leaks have emerged online, which show us high-quality renders of the Galaxy A34. The leaked renders of the Galaxy A34 look similar to that of the leaked renders of the Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A34: Design

The leaked renders of the A34 show us the device from every angle. The design language also seems similar to that of the Galaxy S23 series renders. At the rear, it will have a triple rear camera setup alongside an LED flash. Apart from that, the source of the leak, which is OnLeaks, suggests that the A34 measures 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2 mm.

Further, it comes with a 6.5-inch flat display and an “Infinity-U” waterdrop notch. However, on the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the S23 series, you will get to see a hole-punch as they are higher-end devices in comparison to the Galaxy A34.

Furthermore, the A34 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on its bottom, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, and will be offered in black colour, among other options.

The specifications of the smartphone are under wraps as of now. However, reports suggest that the A24, A34, and A54 are will come with a triple camera setup comprising a main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A34: Launch Timeline, Price

It is expected that the Galaxy A54 will be joined by the A34 during the launch event that is expected to take place in January of next year. As for the price, the A34 could be priced below Rs 30,000.