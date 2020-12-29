Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 29, 2020 6:57 pm

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy A31 smartphone
Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A31 will now be available at a special price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. 

 

The device was earlier available at a price of Rs 18,999.

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications 

 

Galaxy A31

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.  

 

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Samsung Pay, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

