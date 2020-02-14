Samsung Galaxy A20s price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in Black, Green, Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A20s was launched in India last year for a price of Rs 11,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. Now the 4GB variant has received a price cut in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB+64GB variant is now priced at Rs 12,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. The 3GB+32GB variant already received price cut of Rs 1,000 last month after which its price was slashed to Rs 10,999.

The new price is already effective across online and offline stores in the country.

To recall the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. It is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back and the phone supports face unlock.



The phone features a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. For the front, there is an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.