Samsung Galaxy A15, A05, A05s renders leaked: Potential Galaxy S24 series design revealed?

Samsung usually fails at keeping its devices a secret and the trend continues, as three of its upcoming smartphones from the Galaxy A series have been leaked. These include the Galaxy A15, Galaxy A05 and the Galaxy A05s whose renders and schematics have surfaced online. Out of these, the Galaxy A15 has a chassis that seems to be completely redesigned over what we have been seeing with Samsung phones of late.

Galaxy A15 renders

Thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks, the Galaxy A15 renders have been leaked in high quality. These new renders show us that the Galaxy A15 not only has a flat display and a flat rear panel like its predecessor but also has flat side panels. It is unlike the Galaxy A14, and many other Samsung devices this year, including Galaxy S23 series, which sported a slightly curved frame.

There’s also a bump on the right side of the device where the volume and power buttons are placed. Apart from this, the power button will double as a fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, the device has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone hole, a USB Type-C charging port, and a speaker. The SIM card tray resides on the left side panel and a second microphone is placed at the top.

The device sports a 6.4-inch display with Samsung’s Infinity-U notch. The rear panel features a triple camera unit. Now, we feel that this could also be the potential design for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series that is also rumoured to feature a completely flat frame. Moreover, Samsung is known for carrying forward a similar design language in all its smartphones which one can observe by looking at the entire smartphone lineup the brand introduced in 2023. However, this is just a speculation and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Galaxy A05, A05s renders

The second leak comes from MSPowerUser, who apparently got hands on the promotional material for the Galaxy A05. As per them, the Samsung Galaxy A05 will be available in three colours: black, silver, and light green.

The sources of the publication state that this phone could possibly sport a 6.7″ HD+ screen, a 5000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging (up from 15W on Galaxy A04). The design of the smartphone is nothing new, as it can be seen with a dual camera setup along with a pattern on the back panel. It is a design similar to the rest of the smartphone lineup Samsung has unveiled recently.

The schematics of the Galaxy A05s and the Galaxy A05 (via SamMobile) further reveal the differences between the two smartphones. One of them will be the cameras, where the Galaxy A05s should have triple rear cameras instead of two on the A05. Furthermore, the A05s should also bring NFC support, which the A05 would lack. We saw a similar difference in the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04s. Other specifications of the two devices could remain identical.