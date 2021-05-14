Samsung Galaxy A11 updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy A11 was launched in March 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy A11 is to latest smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The Galaxy A11 also receives an updated Android security patch but whether it is April or May 2021 update in still not known.

As per the report of SamMobile, the new build sports version number A115MUBU2BUE1. The update is currently rolling out in Panama but is expected to arrive in the coming weeks in more regions.

Samsung Galaxy A11 was launched in March 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. A detailed changelog is currently unavailable, but we expect it to include the usual Android 11 goodies, such as notification history, chat bubbles, and one-time permissions.

If you haven't received Android 11 yet, you can try checking for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset. It comes in two variants 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB with 32GB internal storage.



For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.