Samsung Galaxy A03s renders leaked with triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a 6.5-inch display.

Samsung announced Galaxy A02s in November last year. Now the company seems to be working on its successor dubbed as the Galaxy A03s, the specifications and renders of which have now leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A03s leak has been revealed by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the tipster @OnLeaks. As per the renders, the Galaxy A03s will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. At the back, there will be triple-camera setup with an LED flash. The device is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A02s lacked a fingerprint sensor, and it only had a micro-USB port for charging.

For the specifications, the Galaxy A03s will feature a 6.5-inch display. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. For the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel camera.

The phone will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when include the rear camera hump.

To recall, Galaxy A02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for the triple-camera array on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A02s includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.