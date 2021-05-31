Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A03s renders leaked with triple camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 9:54 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a 6.5-inch display.
Advertisement

Samsung announced Galaxy A02s in November last year. Now the company seems to be working on its successor dubbed as the Galaxy A03s, the specifications and renders of which have now leaked online.

 

Samsung Galaxy A03s leak has been revealed by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the tipster @OnLeaks. As per the renders, the Galaxy A03s will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. At the back, there will be triple-camera setup with an LED flash. The device is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A03s

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A02s lacked a fingerprint sensor, and it only had a micro-USB port for charging.

 

For the specifications, the Galaxy A03s will feature a 6.5-inch display. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. For the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel camera.

 

The phone will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when include the rear camera hump.

 

To recall, Galaxy A02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

 

As for the triple-camera array on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A02s includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.

 

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. 

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A11 updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G to come with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X7 Max, Smart TV 4K launched in India

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update with system and camera improvements

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies