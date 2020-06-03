Advertisement

Samsung extends warranty on all products till June 15

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 2:44 pm

Latest News

This is the second time in the last two months that Samsung has extended warranty on its products.
Advertisement

Samsung has extended the standard warranty across its product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020.

The products will include Samsung phones, tablets, smartphones, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and more.

The company made this announcement on Samsung India website. The post reads "Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020."

This is the second time in the last two months that Samsung has extended warranty on its products. Last time in April, the company extended warranty on products till May 31. This was valid for all products whose warranty would have expired in this lockdown period (between March 20 and April 30, 2020).

Samsung also announced that all its Samsung Exclusive Stores have been ‘Suraksha’ certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal. The Suraksha certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit Samsung Exclusive Stores to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphones. Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.

Samsung has taken special care to sanitize all its Samsung Exclusive Stores before opening them to consumers. Hand sanitizers have been made available at the stores, making it mandatory for Samsung Experience consultants to use them at all touch points, especially at the entry and exit doors of the stores.

Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standard of hygiene is maintained across our Exclusive Stores.
 
Only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation. At these Exclusive Stores, Samsung experience consultants have been instructed to greet customers with folded hands to avoid physical contact.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy A31 confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 4

Samsung again rolls out April 2020 security update for Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S laptops announced

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 8GB RAM variant in India for Rs 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launching in India on June 2

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Coronavirus COVID 19 Samsung extended warranty

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from HD playback issue, fix coming in Late June

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies