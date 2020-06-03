Samsung extends warranty on all products till June 15

This is the second time in the last two months that Samsung has extended warranty on its products.

Samsung has extended the standard warranty across its product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020.

The products will include Samsung phones, tablets, smartphones, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and more.



The company made this announcement on Samsung India website. The post reads "Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020."



This is the second time in the last two months that Samsung has extended warranty on its products. Last time in April, the company extended warranty on products till May 31. This was valid for all products whose warranty would have expired in this lockdown period (between March 20 and April 30, 2020).



Samsung also announced that all its Samsung Exclusive Stores have been ‘Suraksha’ certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal. The Suraksha certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit Samsung Exclusive Stores to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphones. Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.



Samsung has taken special care to sanitize all its Samsung Exclusive Stores before opening them to consumers. Hand sanitizers have been made available at the stores, making it mandatory for Samsung Experience consultants to use them at all touch points, especially at the entry and exit doors of the stores.



Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standard of hygiene is maintained across our Exclusive Stores.



Only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation. At these Exclusive Stores, Samsung experience consultants have been instructed to greet customers with folded hands to avoid physical contact.