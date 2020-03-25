Redmi Smart Display with 8-inch HD display announced

The latest smart display comes with an 8-inch HD display with 178-degree wide-angle screen.

Xiaomi, during the Redmi K30 Pro launch, introduced a new smart display. Known as Redmi Smart Display 8-inch, it comes with a price tag of 349 yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 3,760 and it is available for crowdfunding on Xiaomi official channels from March 27 in China.

The latest smart display comes with an 8-inch HD display with 178-degree wide-angle screen. The device acts as a hub to control smart home devices. It comes with voice commands and hand gestures. It also comes with built-in Bluetooth Mesh gateway to connect Bluetooth-equipped devices with one simple click.

The Redmi Smart Display is loaded with a 1.75-inch 5W full-range speaker and it comes with U-shaped bass duct that the company claims provides enhanced audio experience. It also comes with one HD front camera and it is loaded with third-generation XiaoAI AI assistant. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 with support for A2DP music playback.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi introduced Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and Mi Smart Projector during the launch event of Redmi Note 9s. The Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C comes with a price tag of EUR199 (approx. rs 16,400) and it will be available in Spain, Italy and Thailand. Mi Smart Compact Projector is priced at MYR 1899 (US$ 427 / Rs. 33,200 approx.) in Malaysia, SG$ 699 (US$ 479 / Rs. 37,220 approx.) in Singapore and THB 15,990 (US$ 487 / Rs. 37,850 approx.) in Thailand.