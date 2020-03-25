  • 12:54 Mar 25, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Smart Display with 8-inch HD display announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2020 12:32 pm

Latest News

The latest smart display comes with an 8-inch HD display with 178-degree wide-angle screen.

Xiaomi, during the Redmi K30 Pro launch, introduced a new smart display. Known as Redmi Smart Display 8-inch, it comes with a price tag of 349 yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 3,760 and it is available for crowdfunding on Xiaomi official channels from March 27 in China. 

 

The latest smart display comes with an 8-inch HD display with 178-degree wide-angle screen. The device acts as a hub to control smart home devices. It comes with voice commands and hand gestures. It also comes with built-in Bluetooth Mesh gateway to connect Bluetooth-equipped devices with one simple click. 

 

The Redmi Smart Display is loaded with a 1.75-inch 5W full-range speaker and it comes with U-shaped bass duct that the company claims provides enhanced audio experience. It also comes with one HD front camera and it is loaded with third-generation XiaoAI AI assistant. On the connectivity front, it supports  Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 with support for A2DP music playback. 

 

Meanwhile, Xiaomi introduced Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and Mi Smart Projector during the launch event of Redmi Note 9s. The Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C comes with a price tag of EUR199 (approx. rs 16,400) and it will be available in Spain, Italy and Thailand. Mi Smart Compact Projector is priced at MYR 1899 (US$ 427 / Rs. 33,200 approx.)  in Malaysia, SG$ 699 (US$ 479 / Rs. 37,220 approx.) in Singapore and THB 15,990 (US$ 487 / Rs. 37,850 approx.) in Thailand.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale postponed due Coronavirus pandemic

Redmi K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom Edition announced

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K HDR display announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Sennheiser HD 450BT and HD 350BT wireless headphones launched in India

Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies