Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 10:55 am

Redmi Note 9 Pro received MIUI 12 update in September this year.
Xiaomi has rolled out the Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. The smartphone was initially announced with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and was only recently updated to MIUI 12.

The update was reported by many users on Twitter however changelog doesn't provide any details. It will come with Android 11 goodies like latest privacy, security and messaging enhancements with bug fixes.


The new system update comes with build number V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM and is 2.3GB in size. It is currently in the stable beta stage and therefore, it is only available for select users.

Redmi Note 9 Pro received MIUI 12 update in September this year with firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM. But the update was still based on Android 10.

If you receive a notification for the update, you can directly click download from the notification bar. You can check for Android 11 update manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications and features


Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080), 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.  The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

 
The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset has been paired to up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel AI camera.

