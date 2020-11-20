Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to feature Snapdragon 750G, 8GB RAM

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 8GB RAM.

Redmi Note 9 5G series will be officially launching on November 26 in China. The series is said to include the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and a 4G-only Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Now ahead of launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications have appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform.



As per the listing (via @stufflistings), the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 8GB RAM. For the software, the phone will run Android 10.



The device scored 645 645 points and 1,963 points respectively for its single-core and multi-cores performance tests. The Geekbench listing mentions the Note 9 Pro 5G with its M2007J17C model number. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of Mi 10T Lite launch earlier this year.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (Rumored)

Other than that, we know from its TENAA listing that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will arrive with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. There will be a 4,820mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The other Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch in global markets as Redmi Note 9T. It will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone will feature triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is tipped to measure 161.96×77.25×9.20mm and weigh 200 grams. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support.