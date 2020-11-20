Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to feature Snapdragon 750G, 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 20, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 8GB RAM.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 5G series will be officially launching on November 26 in China. The series is said to include the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and a 4G-only Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Now ahead of launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications have appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

As per the listing (via @stufflistings), the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 8GB RAM. For the software, the phone will run Android 10.
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
The device scored 645 645 points and 1,963 points respectively for its single-core and multi-cores performance tests. The Geekbench listing mentions the Note 9 Pro 5G with its M2007J17C model number. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of Mi 10T Lite launch earlier this year.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (Rumored)

 

Advertisement

Other than that, we know from its TENAA listing that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will arrive with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. There will be a 4,820mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.

 

The other Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch in global markets as Redmi Note 9T. It will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone will feature triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is tipped to measure 161.96×77.25×9.20mm and weigh 200 grams. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support.


Redmi Note 9 series to get three more phones, one of them to feature 108MP camera

Redmi Note 9 new Shadow Black colour variant launched in India

Redmi Note 9 5G series tipped to launch on November 24

Redmi Note 9 5G series to officially launch on November 26

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies