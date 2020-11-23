Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 750G, key specifications revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 11:37 am

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a superwide lens, a telephoto snapper, and a macro lens.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 5G series has already been confirmed to launch in China on November 26. The series is said to include the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and a 4G-only Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, the key specs of the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro have been revealed.

As per an image shared by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, Redmi Note 9 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station has also tipped the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G camera specifications.

As per the tipster, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a superwide lens, a telephoto snapper, and a macro lens.

As per earlier reports, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be a rebranded Mi 10T Lite. However, the difference between the two phones is that the Mi 10T Lite has a 64-megapixel main camera, while the Redmi phone is said to feature a 108-megapixel sensor.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch display with punch-hole design with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will have dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio, Z-axis linear motor, NFC support, Hi-Res Audio support, and IR blaster.



Redmi Note 9 series to get three more phones, one of them to feature 108MP camera

Redmi Note 9 new Shadow Black colour variant launched in India

Redmi Note 9 5G series tipped to launch on November 24

Redmi Note 9 5G series to officially launch on November 26

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to feature Snapdragon 750G, 8GB RAM

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies