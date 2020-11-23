Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 750G, key specifications revealed

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a superwide lens, a telephoto snapper, and a macro lens.

Redmi Note 9 5G series has already been confirmed to launch in China on November 26. The series is said to include the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and a 4G-only Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, the key specs of the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro have been revealed.



As per an image shared by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, Redmi Note 9 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station has also tipped the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G camera specifications.



As per the tipster, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a superwide lens, a telephoto snapper, and a macro lens.



As per earlier reports, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be a rebranded Mi 10T Lite. However, the difference between the two phones is that the Mi 10T Lite has a 64-megapixel main camera, while the Redmi phone is said to feature a 108-megapixel sensor.



To recall, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch display with punch-hole design with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.



The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will have dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio, Z-axis linear motor, NFC support, Hi-Res Audio support, and IR blaster.





