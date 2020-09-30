Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 goes on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 30, 2020 4:55 pm

Redmi Note 9 comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red colour options.
Redmi Note 9 is now available for open sale via Amazon and Mi.com, which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week. Till now, Redmi Note 9 was only available via flash sales

After open sale availability, one does not need to wait for flash sales and can directly buy the smartphone via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores. Earlier this month, the company also made the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max available in open sale.

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 113,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red colour options.

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel for selfies and video chats. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.

 

The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now available on open sale in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Champagne Gold colour variant launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on open sale in India

