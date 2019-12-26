Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 go on open sale in India

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 will be available at any time of the day on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has today announced that Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 smartphones are now available for sale in an open sale manner.

The announcement comes via a tweet by the Redmi India Twitter handle. As per the tweet, Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 will be available at any time of the day on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores.



All the three smartphones went on open sale at 12 Noon today and the company says that they have announced an open sale on “popular demand”.



Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. It comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, and Halo White colour options.



Redmi Note 8 also comes in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage is priced at 9,999 and the 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black and Cosmic Purple. Redmi 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variants, respectively.



Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For the gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 11 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It features quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.



Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 11nm processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 11 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, PDAF, EIS, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens with 1.12 μm, 2-megapixel macro lens with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty with f/2.0 aperture.





Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support but will be shipped with a 10W charger in the box.





Advertisement