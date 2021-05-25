Advertisement

Redmi Note 8 2021 goes official with Helio G85 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 10:57 am

Redmi Note 8 2021 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Xiaomi has announced Redmi Note 8 2021 smartphone. The phone is listed on mi.com global site, but the pricing has not been announced yet. It comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black colours.

 

Redmi Note 8 2021 Specs

 

Redmi Note 8 2021 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage is expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.


On the back, the phone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Redmi Note 8 2021 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Though, the company will bundle a 22.5W charger in the box. The device runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

 

Connectivity options include Dual Sim, 4G, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS, Glonass, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will measure 158.3×75.3×8.35mm, and weigh 190 grams.

