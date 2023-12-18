Redmi Note 13 4G Series: Full Details Surface

Redmi launched the Note 13 5G series earlier this year and it is set to debut in India on January 4, 2024. Ahead of the launch, a set of new leaks has given us full details about the 4G models of the Redmi Note 13 series, including its design, specifications and even the price.

Redmi Note 13 4G Series: Price

According to the report by Appuals (via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore), the Note 13 4G will be available in configurations of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at EUR 199 (approx Rs 18,000) and EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,500), respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will come in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants, with prices set at EUR 349 (approx Rs 31,600) and EUR 399 (approx Rs 36,100), respectively. It is unclear whether the devices will launch outside Europe or not.

Redmi Note 13 4G Series: Specs

As for the specs, the Note 13 4G series will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. These panels will be certified by TÜV Rheinland for protection against low blue light. The Redmi Note 13 will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection while the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 will sport a 108MP Main camera with an f/1.65 Aperture and 3X zoom, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro will feature a 200MP Main camera with an f/1.65 aperture and 4X zoom. The rest of the two sensors, including an 8MP Wide-Angle lens with an f/2.2aperture and a 119° field of view, and a 2MP Macro lens with an f/2.45 aperture, remain the same on the two smartphones. For selfies, the devices will feature a 16MP single lens.

Under the hood, the Note 13 will have a Snapdragon 680 Chipset while the Note 13 Pro will have a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chipset. They’ll have UFS 2.0 storage and LPDDR4x RAM. While they pack the same 5000mAh battery, the Redmi Note 13 has slower 33W Fast charging but the Pro model gets 67W fast charging.

Lastly, both phones will feature additional specifications such as an IP54 rating, Dolby Atmos for speakers, dual nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 2.0, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and an IR Blaster.