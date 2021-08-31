Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max Dark Nebula colour variant launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the Dark Nebula colour variant of its Redmi Note 10 Pro and 10 Pro Max smartphones in India. It joins the existing Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night variants of both the phones.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The 8GB/128GB variants of both are priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

The new Dark Nebula colour variants are currently up for grabs on mi (dot)com. To refresh, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Dark were launched earlier this year in March. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Then there is HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. the phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, there is HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the 2.3Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 732G.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

It sports a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.