Redmi Note 10 now available on open sale in India

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 6GB variant is now available for open sale in India which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week.

Redmi India announced the open sale availability of Redmi Note 10 on its Twitter handle. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales now and can buy the smartphone 24x7.

Advertisement

As per the tweet, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.

The Redmi Note 10 comes in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. It comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications





The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.





The phone is powered by the 2.2Ghz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.





For optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.