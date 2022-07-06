Redmi K50i 5G launching in India on July 20, colours & storage variants leaked

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India on July 20. The first leak regarding the launch came back in May and the official confirmation has followed suit. The Redmi K50i 5G has been previously leaked to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Apart from that, a report by Pricebaba claims that the Redmi K50i 5G will go on sale from July 22 in India. The report further claims that the phone will come in two variants with the base variant being a 6GB + 128GB trim. The top-of-the-line variant is tipped to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, the smartphone is said to come in Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver colour options.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications

If the leaks are true, the Redmi K50i 5G would be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro which means they will share specifications. The Redmi Note 11T Pro features a 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also is also Dolby Vision certified and has full DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Read More: Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ launched with Dimensity 8100 SoC, Note 11 SE also debuts

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.