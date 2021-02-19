Redmi K40 teased ahead of February 25 launch

Redmi K40 series will be sporting an AI triple camera system and an LED flash.

Redmi K40 series of smartphones will be announced in China on February 25. Now ahead of the launch, the company has posted the first teaser of the phone.



As per the teaser poster, the Redmi K40 series will be sporting an AI triple camera system and an LED flash. However, the camera details of the K40 series are yet to be confirmed. As per leaks, the phone will sport a 108MP main camera.



Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has already confirmed that the K40 Pro price will start at 2,999 yuan (Rs 33,993 approx.).

Redmi K40 with M2012K11AI model number has earlier been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that the phone will also launch in India.

For the rumoured specs, Redmi K40 will feature a punch-hole FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software front, it could run MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Redmi K40 will pack a battery capacity more than 4,000mAh that is claimed to have 64% of battery left even after 10.5 hours of usage.



The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will most likely come with 5G support as well.



The Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is likely to pack a 120Hz refresh rate screen.