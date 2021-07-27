Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale colour variant goes official

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gaming smartphone was launched in April this year in China. Now the company has launched a special edition dubbed as Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale.

The new Inverse Scale variant has been launched in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The special edition phone is priced at 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 30,900). It will be available for purchase at 10 AM (local time) on July 29 in China. However, there is no information about the availability of the special edition in India.

The new finish has a black pattern with silver trigger buttons on the side. Apart from the new colour option, the phone’s specifications have remained unchanged as of the existing version. The phone was announced in Black, Silver, White, and a Bruce Lee Special Edition.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display as its standard counterparts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Gaming Edition, including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and is tuned by JBL. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.