  12:14 Dec 24, 2019

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 12:04 pm

As of now, it is not known when the update will arrive for Redmi K20 users in India.

Redmi K20 started receiving MIUI 11 update in India in October this year but that was still based on Android 9. Now a report from China has revealed that Redmi K20 is receiving a new update.

A new MIUI 11 update is rolling out to Redmi K20 in China and this update is based on Android 10. The update arrives as MIUI V11.0.2.0QFJCNXM and is 2.3GB in size. You can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Redmi K20 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. As of now, it is not known when the update will arrive for Redmi K20 users in India.

Redmi K20 has already received the MIUI 11 update, bringing in new design, which is optimised for full-screen display and it improves touch controls. The update also brings new dynamic themes for Always-on display along with new special effects and unique signature. It also brings Sounds of nature, which was touted during MIUI 11 presentation. Apart from this, users will get other features like Game speed booster, new icons, lockscreen, status bar, and notification panel.

 

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are getting support to play HD videos on Amazon Prime Video. Some Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users are reporting that they can now play HD content on Amazon Prime Videos. Interestingly, both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones support Widevine L1 support, but Amazon didn’t provide HD video playback support for smartphones. 

 

