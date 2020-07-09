Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India

The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB variant is currently priced at Rs 24,999 and the new price is now reflecting on Amazon India

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage has received a price cut in India. This is a limited time price cut and it will be live till July 13.



The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB variant is currently priced at Rs 24,999 and the new price is now reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant continues to be priced at Rs 29,999 in India. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Jain announced it on Twitter.



Due to the recent GST hike on smartphones, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi K20 Pro from 24,999 to Rs 26,999. After the price cut, the company has temporarily waived off the GST hike.





Redmi K20 Pro specifications





Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor.



In terms of optics, Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For the front, it is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.



The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery 27W fast charging support. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes.



