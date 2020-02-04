Redmi India shares a video teaser for a new product launch

Redmi India has now shared a new teaser video on the official Twitter handle.

Seems Xiaomi's Redmi brand is gearing up to launch a new product in India. The company has now shared a new teaser video on the official Twitter handle.



However the teaser video does not reveal anything about the upcoming product, it is likely that Redmi might launch its first fitness tracker - Redmi Band.





The company has confirmed through comments on the same tweet that it is not a new smartphone or a computer, ruling out new Redmi phones and RedmiBook notebooks.





Redmi is promoting this upcoming product with hashtag #MorePowerToRedmi. The caption for the video post reads “The genesis of power begins here.”



Redmi is working on its Redmi Band which is said to support payment, have a heart rate sensor, alarm function, and also display weather info, among others.



Xiaomi VP and general manager of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain has also posted the video teaser saying that “Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER!”. This year, Redmi will offer “Power-packed phones, powerful processors, powerful user experience. His tweet has led to many speculations that the company might launch the Redmi 9 series of smartphones.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER!



Power-packed phones

Powerful processors

Powerful user experience



I'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020





We have to wait for a few more days for the company to reveal more information about its upcoming product launch.





