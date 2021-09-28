Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport launched in India

Xiaomi has brought two entry-level smartphones in India called the Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport. Both the smartphones will go on sale in the country starting today Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio.

They come with an almost identical set of specifications. They differ only in the RAM and storage department.

Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport Price in India

The Redmi 9A Sport comes in two variants – 2GB + 32GB storage and 3GB + 32GB storage. They are priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. It comes in Carbon Black, Coral Green and Metallic Blue colours.

Redmi 9i Sport also comes in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. Both these configurations are priced at 8,799 and Rs 9,299, respectively. It comes in Carbon Black, Coral Green and Metallic Blue colour options.

Specifications

Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 400 nits brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phones are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. In addition, there are 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage options with up to 512GB external storage via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, the phones are equipped with a single rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. In addition, the front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on both devices.

Both Redmi phones run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phones lack a fingerprint scanner, but they do feature face unlock technology.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. They both come with a P2i coating for splash resistance.