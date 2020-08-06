Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale in India

Redmi 9 Prime comes in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime was recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphone is available to purchase in India via Amazon for the first time in India today as a part of a special early access sale.

Redmi 9 Prime will go on flash sales beginning August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores.

The phone is priced for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, while the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications



Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone comes with p2i coating making it splash-proof. It also comes with TUV certification as well.

The phone runs on MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10 operating system. The phone is loaded with a 5020mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams.