Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power first sale to be held today via Amazon, company site

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 10:38 am

Latest News

Redmi 9 Power comes in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue colours.
Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power was recently launched in India. Now the first sale of the phone will be held today via Amazon and company site at 12 P.M.

 

The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Redmi 9 Power comes in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue colours.

Advertisement

 

Redmi 9 Power Specifications


Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.


For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. 

 

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

 

Redmi 9 Power officially teased, confirmed to come with 48MP rear camera

Redmi 9 Power launching in India on December 17

Redmi 9 Power Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on Dec 17

Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Oppo Reno Pro+ confirmed to be launched with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 865

Now Enjoy Blazing Fast 1GBPS Speed Over Wi-Fi With Airtel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies