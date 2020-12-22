Redmi 9 Power first sale to be held today via Amazon, company site

Redmi 9 Power comes in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue colours.

Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power was recently launched in India. Now the first sale of the phone will be held today via Amazon and company site at 12 P.M.

The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Redmi 9 Power comes in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue colours.

Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power Specifications



Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.



For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.