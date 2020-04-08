Redmi 8A Dual new update brings March Android Security Patch

Apart from latest security patch, the update also improves system security and stability of the Redmi 8A Dual.

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was launched in India earlier this year. Now Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to its Redmi 8A Dual smartphone in India. The latest update brings March Android security patch.

In a changelog posted on Mi Community, it has been revealed that apart from latest security patch, the update also improves system security and stability of the phone. The update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.6.0.PCQINXM and it is around 232MB in size. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Redmi 8A Dual has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Redmi 8A Dua comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.