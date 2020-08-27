Advertisement

Realme X7 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leaked

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 27, 2020 9:56 pm

Latest News

The phone is all set to launch in China at 2 PM CST Asia (11:30 AM IST) on September 1

The AnTuTu benchmark score of the upcoming Realme X7 has leaked. The smartphone is now confirmed to be powered by Mediatek's latest Dimensity 800U SoC. It managed scored over 340,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. To be precise, the phone listed on AnTuTu bears the model number RMX2176, which is expected to be the Realme X7.


There are two upcoming models in the X series, those are the Realme X7 and X7 Pro which are expected to arrive with 120Hz AMOLED displays.

 

MyDrivers, a Chinese Publication, has shared a  screenshot of the smartphone bearing the model number RMX2176  with Dimensity 800U. The publishers also said that Dimensity 800U surpasses Snapdragon 845 on-paper, scoring more than 341,298 points on AnTuTu benchmark which is quite impressive for a mid-range chipset. Currently, the Dimensity 800U competes with the Snapdragon 765G and the Mediatek Helio G90.

 

Dimensity 800U SoC comes with ARM's four powerful Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The SoC supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS-2.2 storage. On the GPU side of things, it is powered by the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU with a maximum supported display resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels. The SoC also supports cameras up to 64-Megapixels or dual 20-Megapixel + 16-Megapixel cameras.

 

The processor is based on a 7nm manufacturing process and supports up to 120Hz display and the SoC is 5G enabled.

 

The launch event is scheduled in China at 2 PM CST Asia (11:30 AM IST) on September 1. Rumours also suggest that the phones may come with 65W fast charging. The Pro model could come with a 4,500 mAh cell whereas the non-pro model could come with 4,300 mAh battery.

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme

 

