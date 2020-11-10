Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom latest update brings improvements with October Android Security Patch

The Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom update also adds toggle for system icons in Status bar, toggle for display keyboard when entering app drawer and from Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort.

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones have received a new software update. To recall, both the smartphones were launched in India in June this year.



The update brings the latest security patch along with new features. The update comes with version number RMX2081PU_11.A.45 for both Realme smartphones. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.



The official changelog reveals that the update brings the October 2020 security patch to Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. The update also adds toggle for system icons in Status bar, toggle for display keyboard when entering app drawer and from Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort.



The update optimizes the display effect of the screen brightness lock and fixes the network connection loss in some scenarios. It fixes the probabilistic screen flicker when entering the album, fixes the probabilistic time display issue and fixes the probabilistic Lagging issue with use of Instagram to switch video.



Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.