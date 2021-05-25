Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom receiving Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom were initially launched with Android 10 out of the box in India last year.

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update to its Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones. Both the devices received Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta releases back in April and now the stable update has been rolled out.

The update comes as RMX2081_11_C.06 for Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. As per the screenshots on the Realme forum, the update is 688MB in size. The phones were initially launched with Android 10 out of the box in India last year.

You can check the availability of the Realme UI update on your Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom devices by going to the Settings menu.

The update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features like New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, Revamped Always-On display and more. The update also allows users to personalise the Dark Mode on the phone.