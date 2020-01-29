  • 17:49 Jan 29, 2020

Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support, January Android security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 3:45 pm

Latest News

Realme X2 Pro update fixes partial known issues and Instagram upload video failure.
Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro is getting a new update via OTA for the month of January.  The new software update brings January Android security patch, Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support and improves overall system stability.

 

The new ColorOS 6.0 update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.A.09. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X2 Pro new update adds Airtel and Jio VoWIFI.

Further, the update fixes partial known issues and Instagram upload video failure. Alongside, the new update improves system stability as well.

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout.  The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

 

The Realme X2 Pro comes in three variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. It comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

 

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It  runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant likely to launch in India soon

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant to launch in India soon for Rs 27,999

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant now available for sale

Realme X2 Pro gets Android 10-based Realme UI beta update

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price slashed by upto Rs 2,000, now starts at Rs 12,999

Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies