Realme X2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support, January Android security patch

Realme X2 Pro update fixes partial known issues and Instagram upload video failure.

Realme X2 Pro is getting a new update via OTA for the month of January. The new software update brings January Android security patch, Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support and improves overall system stability.

The new ColorOS 6.0 update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.A.09. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X2 Pro new update adds Airtel and Jio VoWIFI.



Further, the update fixes partial known issues and Instagram upload video failure. Alongside, the new update improves system stability as well.



The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

The Realme X2 Pro comes in three variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. It comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor.