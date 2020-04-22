Advertisement

Realme X2 new update brings camera improvements, face unlock optimization and April Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 12:52 pm

Realme X2 new update fixes the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth.
Realme X2 along with Realme X2 Pro recently received Realme UI based on Android 10 in India. Realme X2 is now getting a new update via OTA for the month of April.  The new software update brings April Android security patch and improves overall system stability.

 

Realme 3i has also received a new update with minor changes. Realme 3i new update brings RMX1821EX_11.A.28 firmware version. It fixes some known bugs and improves system stability.

The Realme X2 update comes with version number RMX1992EX_11_C.06. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X2 new update fixes the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth.


The update also optimizes Face-unlock auto brightness compensation under dim surroundings and fixes the issue where front camera shooting appears white line occasionally. It also fixes the issue which deleted pictures automatically restore in album.

 

As per the company, the update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

You can check the availability of the new update on your Realme X2 by going to the Settings menu.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

 

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

Known issue fixed

● Fixed the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth

● Fixed the issue that fail to call out Game Assistant occasionally during game

● Fixed the issue of without restore option in Backup and Restore Assistant

● Fixed the issue of occasional audio silent in PUBG headset mode

● Optimized Face-unlock auto brightness compensation under dim surroundings

● Fixed the issue where front camera shooting appears white line occasionally

● Fixed the issue which deleted pictures automatically restore in album

● Fixed the issue which some app icons appear white border occasionally

● Fixed the issue of sometimes facial data could not be deleted

Latest Smartphones
