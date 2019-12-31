Realme X and Realme 5 Pro start receiving new update in India

The update brings December Android security patch to both the Realme X and Realme 5 Pro.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme X and Realme 5 Pro brings firmware version RMX1901EX_11_A.11 and RMX1971EX_11_A.15 respectively.



The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.



Talking of the update of Realme X first, it fixes partial known issue and improves system stability.



Here is Realme 5 Pro RMX1971EX_11_A.15 Changelogs



Security

Android security patch: December, 2019



System

Added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface

Clone Apps support more third-party applications（Twitter、Freecharge、Zomato、Swiggy、Snapchat）

Added flash on call feature



Notification Center and Status Bar

Added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center



Theme Store

Updated font change supporting in Theme Store



Camera

Updated nightscape algorithm of front camera, fixed the probabilistic black spot issue



Known issue fixed

Fixed the issue of low probability of crashing when long press on desktop icon to clear storage usage

Fixed a low probability of phone manager crashing when the screen is automatically landscaped

Fixed the issue that English is selected in the time zone interface in Hindi







Realme 5 Pro comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128 internal storage priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Realme X comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 48MP primary SONY IMX 586 lens,a 119-degree 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera. The device runs on Color OS 6.0 which is based on Android 9 Pie. It has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

The Realme X features 6.53-inch notch-less AMOLED display that supports full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.



