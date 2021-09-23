Realme UI 3.0 to launch in October

Realme UI 3.0 was announced at the Realme GT Neo 2 event. The newest version of the brand’s interface is based on Android 12, considering Realme UI was based on Android 10 and UI 2.0 was based on Android 11. A launch date for OS is speculated to be in October.

The report comes from MyDrivers on Weibo that Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase announced Realme UI 3.0 at the Realme GT Neo 2 event. The new version of the operating system will reportedly launch sometime in October. During the launch, Realme should also inform as to which devices will receive the update.

Another post by WhyLab details that Realme UI 3.0 will share some features with ColorOS 12. Moreover, the new Realme UI 3.0 OS is expected to bring a new design with new privacy and security related features.

Realme has also announced the Realme GT Neo 2 recently. The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Furthermore, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

In addition, the phone supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front.