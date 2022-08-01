Realme to launch cheap 5G phone and Realme 10 series this year

Realme will be launching new smartphones in India this year. This will include Realme 10 series as well as a cheap 5G smartphone. This has been confirmed by Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth.

In an interview with GSM Arena, Madhav Sheth, said Realme will launch at least four new products in India. This will be including a cheap 5G smartphone as well. The company will launch a 5G phone for around Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in the second half of 2022. As per him, this is a “much needed addition especially ahead of India’s 5G rollout expected to happen in the second half of 2022.”

Apart from this, Sheth also revealed that Realme will enter 2-3 new categories in the consumer durable segment. Further, he said that the company will share more information about these upcoming launches soon.

Additionally, Sheth said that there will be a better output of smartphones in the second half of 2022 since the chipset shortage has now started receding.

It is expected that Realme will launch Realme 10 series during or ahead of the Diwali festival in October. It is the time when many smartphone companies launch their new devices to benefit from the festive season sales.

Recently, Realme launched a range of products in India including Realme Pad X, Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, and Realme Flat Monitor. The Realme Pad X comes in three variants. The 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi only variant, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB Wi-Fi + 5G options priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

The Realme monitor is priced at Rs 12,999. Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs 3,499. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is priced at Rs 1,999.

The Realme smart keyboard is priced at Rs 4,999 and the Realme pencil is priced at Rs 5,499.