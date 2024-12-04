Realme Neo 7 Full Specs Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch

Realme Neo 7 full specs have been revealed ahead of the launch. While some of the key specs have been confirmed by Realme, such as the battery capacity and the chipset, remaining specs have been revealed via the TENAA listing of the device. Here’s what you can expect.

Realme Neo 7: Full Specs Leaked

Realme China has confirmed that the device will pack a huge 7000mAh battery under the hood which is considerably bigger than the 5500mAh cell in the GT Neo 6. Further, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, along with a 7700mm2 VC cooling area with 70% ultra-wide coverage.

As for the Realme Neo 7 full specs that have been leaked via the TENAA listing, they include a 6.85-inch AMOLED screen that produces a 1.5K Resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely be an LTPO panel, enabling variable Refresh Rate support.

Next, the Realme Neo 7 will have a dual camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. A 16MP sensor on the front will handle the selfies and video calls. Next, the device is expected to run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box.

The device may pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The 7000mAh cell will support up to 80W fast wired charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The device may also have an IP rating and equip stereo speakers.

The device is set to launch in China on December 11 but there’s no word on its availability outside of the region. Realme usually launches the Neo series smartphones in India as rebadged devices, so one may expect that to happen sometime during next year, but nothing is confirmed as of now.