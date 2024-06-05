Realme Narzo N63 Debuts In India

Realme India has announced the launch of a new Narzo handset post the recent launch of the Narzo N65 5G. The new model, dubbed Realme Narzo N63, is a 4G LTE handset that comes powered by a Unisoc octa-core Chipset and gets a 90Hz display. Here’s what else it has to offer under the Rs 10,000 smartphone segment.

Realme Narzo N63: Price, Availability

The handset is available in two models, 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 8,499 and 4GB + 128GB trim priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale of the device will be held on June 10 at 12PM and will go through June 14 on Amazon India and Realme’s own website. During the first sale, users can get a discount of Rs 500 via a coupon. The device can be availed in leather blue and twilight purple shades.

Realme Narzo N63: Specs

The Realme Narzo N63 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and secondary sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille.

It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE. The device is also IP54 rated.