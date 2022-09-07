Realme Narzo 50i Prime to be launched in India soon: Things to know

Realme has confirmed to launch a new smartphone in India under the Narzo series called Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

The company also launched Realme C33, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS, and Realme Watch 3 Pro smartwatch in the country yesterday.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available on Amazon India after its launch. A microsite on the e-commerce portal is already live on the e-commerce portal. However, the exact launch date of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime has not been announced yet.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime colour options

In addition, the microsite for the same is also now live on Realme’s official website. As per the details revealed, the phone is expected to come in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options. The rear panel of the phone will have a vertical line pattern.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime debuted in the global markets in June this year. The Indian variant is expected to come with the same specifications as the global variant.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Display and design

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The device measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs around 182 grams. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging.

ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 3S: Top 5 Cheaper Alternatives which are amazing

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Processor, RAm & Camera

The Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 under the hood. The device packs up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 AI camera on the back and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The device also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime OS

Besides, the device runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) based on Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, you get a single band 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.